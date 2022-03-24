We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William caused his wife Kate Middleton to be in fits of giggles after he made an honest admission during their visit to a Jamaican school.

Prince William left his wife Kate Middleton suffering a fit of giggles when he admitted “I’m out of my depth” before an Early Years discussion.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped by a Jamaican school to meet with students training to become early childhood education practitioners.

Prince William had Kate Middleton in fits of giggles when he revealed “I’m out of my depth here” as his wife began a discussion about Early Years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have previously been praised for their banter during their current Caribbean Tour, sat down to chat with trainee teachers but as everyone appeared to be unsure as to who would start the chat, Kate nervously started the conversation with a laugh and it prompted Prince William to break the ice with his jokey manner.

He told everyone, “I’m out of my depth here! I’m listening.”

The room erupted with laughter and but Prince William held his hands up in the air and shrugged, which led to Kate reassuring him. She said, “No you’re not! You hear me chatting about it.”

The sweet moment has been welcomed by fans. One fan wrote, “This is cute! Prince William said: this is our day, darling. Your thing 😂. Catherine immediately: okay, then… That was definitely her thing.”

A second added, “His expressions and hands. I’m laughing. He’s such a cutie.”

And a third fan pointed out, “I love when he gives Catherine the space to shine in her field.”

And another added, “Early years project. And Katherine and her love for children and also she is the princess of children. And her speech is a queen of the future. 😍😍😍👏👏👏👏”

The clip of Kate in fits of giggles, was taken as the couple met with teachers at Shortwood Teacher’s College, which is a recognised exemplar in its field, conducting research in early childhood education and care while also offering professional development programmes to the early childhood sector.

The Duchess also gave her first speech of the Caribbean tour praising the ‘crucial role of teachers at the front line in shaping society’ during the visit.

Kate told college students, “You as teachers are at the frontline of this vital work and play a crucial role in shaping our societies by positively impacting the futures of literally thousands of young people over the course of your careers.’

She added: “Decades of science and research have shown us that our earliest experiences establish the fundamental foundations that shape and connect our future lives.

“It is when we learn how to form relationships, connect with one another, how to manage our feelings and emotions and it’s when we learn how to develop a sense of identity.”

Kate has shown her passion for early childhood development since joining the royal family as she was previously in talks for a new project after being inspired by Prince William.