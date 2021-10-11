We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly working on a new project close to her heart, after being inspired by Prince William's Earthshot Prize series.

Kate Middleton is said to be involved in a special new project after having conversations with TV producers to make a new documentary on early childhood development.

Kate, who shares three young children – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with husband Prince Wiliam, has often been praised by fans for her relatable parental style and is deeply interested in early childhood development.

Fans have dubbed her ‘beautiful inside and out‘ for the incredible passion she shows to all her projects and patronages.

Now, The Daily Mail claims she has had private phone calls with Gogglebox’s producer, David Glover to create her own documentary after being inspired by Prince William’s own Earthshot Prize series.

A source told the publication, “Catherine is very interested in a program. She thinks it could be a really significant way to explore an important subject. She’s been very impressed with William’s efforts and knows how much he enjoyed making his Earthshot series.”

Meanwhile, an insider also told OK! That these Kate Middleton special project conversations are, “Preliminary and for research purposes.”

The couple has been exploring many issues close to their heart and undertaking new projects since receiving higher roles in The Firm.

Early childhood development, in particular, has been a subject very close to Kate’s heart, especially after she visited the University College London Centre for Longitudinal Studies this month, where she met with researchers for a study on ‘The Children of the 2020s’.

Speaking on this at the time, she said, “Our early childhoods shape our adult lives, and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness.”

Kate also launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood back in June, in which she revealed she firstly looked at social challenges facing adults. She explained, “My own journey into understanding the importance of early childhood actually started with adults, and not with children. It was about prevention. I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges, and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health.”

In doing so Kate spoke to psychiatrists, neuroscientists, practitioners, academics and parents alike, and discovered that the ‘best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life.’

She declared, “And that is why, today, I am launching the royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood working closely with others. The Center hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier or mentally healthy, more nurturing society. By working together, my hope is that we can change the way we think about early childhood and transform lives for generations to come. Because I truly believe, big change starts small.”