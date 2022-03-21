We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn’t resist making a cheeky ‘calories’ joke while making chocolate and royal fans have praised couple’s ‘banter’.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in a chocolate making masterclass and the couple impressed fans with their ‘cheeky’ humour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a cocoa plantation farm in southern Belize.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William delight fans with ‘flirty’ dance moves during Belize tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a cheeky suggestion to enjoy chocolate guilt-free when they visited a cocoa plantation in southern Belize.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got to grips with the art of chocolate making during their Caribbean tour where they visited a cocoa plantation on day one of their official engagement. And during their special visit, Prince William and Kate tried first-hand what it was like to make world famous chocolate using all organic products, all grown on Julio and his family’s land or nearby.

And as Kate got stuck in to grinding the cocoa nibs, husband William joked, “That’s the way you burn off the calories before (you) eat the chocolate”.

One fan praised the royal couple, “Seeing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge working that pestle and mortar was good fun. Prince William is really quick witted; love their banter. Duchess Catherine looks absolutely gorgeous in that dress. Hope they truly enjoy their tour.”

Another fan put, “Oh William! I love his humour.” And a third supporter added, “William’s DAD JOKE is always on point He never fails to throw banters at his wife. He’s such a COOL HUSBAND.”

It wasn’t too long before William had a go himself at grinding.

Another fan pointed out, “It was just lovely to see how genuinely happy the local people were to have William & Catherine there and they are both genuinely warm & interested in the people they meet and engage easily with them – people respond to that – well done William & Catherine!”

It’s thought the Cambridges left their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home with their nanny, as they usually do when working away from home.

And another fan suggest, “Imagine going home and telling their children they were stuck at chocolate factory. I think they would be awstruck.”

You can see a clip of Prince William and Kate Middleton in action in the video below…

Their Caribbean tour continues.