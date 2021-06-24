We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has taken to social media to tease huge news coming up later this week and fans were quick to express their excitement at his intriguing post.

Prince William has delighted royal fans this week after he took to social media to tease major news with a very cryptic video clip. As second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge is a prominent senior royal and has continued to carry out royal duties and remained committed to many important projects throughout the challenging past year and the UK’s multiple lockdowns.

Now William has excitingly hinted about one of his more recent projects. The Duke of Cambridge previously declared that “enough is enough” as he highlighted the climate change crisis. And now it seems fans can expect a new update on of his most meaningful environmental ventures.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, William posted a clip of himself flying a drone. Giving very little away, the intriguing caption simply stated: ‘@earthshotprize news coming later this week…’.

Shot from behind, the Duke of Cambridge’s face isn’t visible on-screen as the drone hovers in the sunshine, nor does he speak. Despite the mystery, however, many people will already be familiar with the project referenced in the caption.

The Earthshot Prize is an ambitious environmental award launched by the Duke of Cambridge in collaboration with beloved conservationist Sir David Attenborough in October last year. The prize has been designed to incentivise change and help restore our planet.

Every year from 2021 until 2030, The Earthshot Prize Council will award The Earthshot Prize to five winners, with five £1million prizes to be awarded each year for the next decade.

It’s hoped that the prize will provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030. The prize money will go towards supporting environmental and conservation projects, which are agreed upon with the winners.

The 2021 Earthshot Prize winners are yet to be revealed, though the announcement is set to take place in London.

And whilst we might not yet know what revelation William is about to make, fans are more than a little excited after his recent post.

‘Ok this is very cool!’ one person commented.

‘Ohh I’m curious now’, another declared, whilst someone else speculated that William could be about to make the award announcement, writing, ‘Winners?’

A fellow royal fan replied simply, ‘Yassssss! Can’t wait!!’

‘Looking forward to this!’ another person commented.

With no further clues to consider, it seems we’ll just have to just be patient as we wait for Prince William’s next announcement!