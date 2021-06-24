We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has had to contend with rumours of tension between Prince Harry and Prince William in recent months, but her latest royal engagement showcased how much she loves both her grandsons.

The Queen has faced a very challenging time in recent months, as she continues to mourn her husband of 73-years, Prince Philip. It was at Prince Philip’s funeral that his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry were reunited in person for the first time in over a year. Speculation about tension between the brothers had arisen following Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

This saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak about life in The Firm. Here, Harry expressed his opinion that his brother and father are “trapped” in the institution – a remark some have claimed William “rejects”.

The Queen later shared a measured statement in response to the Sussexes’ interview. In it, Her Majesty declared that Harry, Meghan and Archie remained “much loved family members”.

Whilst Harry and William reportedly “broke the ice” at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral ahead of the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue next month.

However, rumours about a “rift” between Harry and his royal relatives, including William, has continued to circulate. Now the Queen’s latest royal engagement could be seen to include a sweet sign that she loves both her grandsons equally.

Earlier this week, the Queen held her first in-person weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson since March 2020. And pictures from the day show several wonderful family photos on display in this magnificent room at Buckingham Palace.

William and Kate Middleton’s official engagement picture can be seen in a dark wooden frame, but they’re not alone! Sitting on another table close by under a bouquet of flowers, eagle-eyed fans might have noticed an equally a stunning picture of Harry and Meghan embracing.

The two couples have been snapped in very similar poses and the decision to display photos of both grandsons and their spouses in pride of place could be seen as a wonderful indication of the Queen’s great love for William and Harry.

The monarch’s meeting with Boris Johnson comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana.

Her first name honours the monarch’s childhood nickname and is a wonderful sentimental gift to her great-grandmother.

It’s not yet known when the Queen will meet baby Lilibet, though she’s likely very touched by Harry and Meghan’s name choice.