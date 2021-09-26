We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has announced the launch of a new five-part documentary series ‘The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our Planet’—featuring Sir David Attenborough.

The Duke of Cambridge is leading world experts in a documentary aimed to encourage people to help save the planet as part of the Earthshot Prize.

It will feature Sir David Attenborough and premiere on October 3 on BBC and Discovery+.

The Duke of Cambridge is continuing his mission against climate change and has announced a brand new five-part documentary series featuring Sir David Attenborough.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in order to personally do his bit against climate change and award five winners each year whose solutions substantially help the environment.

As part of the wider project created to raise awareness around the environmental situation we’re living in, Prince William has teamed up with Sir David Attenborough, Christiana Figueres, Daniel Alves, Hindou Oumar and Shakira to reveal the truth behind the environmental challenges facing our planet and and showcase this year’s finalists developing the ground-breaking solutions to repair it.

In a short clip shared to Twitter, Prince William can be seen saying, “It’s incredible what we humans can build. But we often forget that it comes with a cost. We can create a different future, a better future, but only if we reach for it now.”

The Duke—who is father to three children—spoke candidly to an aide about the reasons he set up the Earthshot Prize. And it was largely inspired by his children, the next generation.

Revealing the future King’s commitment to the project Jason Knauf, CEO of The Royal Foundation, said, “The challenge the duke set himself was, ‘What is the maximum positive personal contribution I can make in the next 10 years in the fight against climate change?’

“‘What am I going to do in the next decade that means I can look my children in the eye and say I did my bit?’ Every aspect of the prize bears the stamp of his contribution.”