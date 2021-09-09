We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are predicted to be taking on a "higher role" within the royal family, with a royal expert claiming their popularity has risen above Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's.

According to a royal expert, Kate and William are likely to take on more responsibilities as the Queen plans to reduce the amount of engagements in her calendar.

The action appears fitting as they prepare to be the future King and Queen Consort in coming years.

This royal news comes after the Queen shared a sweet throwback photo with Prince Philip and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be expected to take on a “higher role,” according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

After spending the summer holidays with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William and Kate are set to resume royal duties later this week when the little ones go back to school and nursery.

In a recent interview with the Express, Andrew Lownie explained, “We’re in a period of what can be called a soft regency, in effect the Queen is standing back, not doing many roles.

“The roles that she is doing are being accompanied by Prince Charles, everyone is being prepared for Charles and Camilla. “As a result, William and Kate, who seem to be very popular, are stepping into the position that Charles and Camilla had.” Andrew added, “Because they are, I would say almost more popular than Charles and Camilla, they’ve probably been given a higher role.” William and Kate are due to travel to from their country home, Amner Hall, to London this week to begin their new work commitments, with Prince William scheduled to commemorate Emergency Services Day on Thursday. It follows reports that William and Kate are “seriously considering” relocating to Windsor in order to be closer to the Queen and royal decision-making. The Cambridges currently split their time between Kensington Palace, where they have offices, and Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

However, with the older two children now attending Thomas’ Battersea school in London, Anmer Hall is a long way to travel on weekends.

A source is said to have told The Mail on Sunday, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work anymore.

“It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”