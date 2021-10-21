We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William is said to have made a very moving gesture to comfort his late mother Princess Diana after she ran to the bathroom in tears when he was a child.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly slid a packet of tissues under the door to the Princess of Wales after she was brought to tears in his childhood.

Royal author Penny Junor has claimed in her Prince William biography that he remarked upon hating to see his mother “sad”.

Prince William is second in line to the throne and as a senior member of The Firm, his life growing up in the royal spotlight has consistently fascinated many fans over the years. And it’s a subject that is understood to feature early on in royal author Penny Junor’s biography, Prince William: Born to be King: An Intimate Portrait. As reported by OK! magazine, the author recounts a moment from William’s childhood during a difficult time in Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

According to the publication, there’s a scene in the biography where Diana was brought to tears after a disagreement with her royal husband and fled to her bathroom. In response, William, who was only ten years old, reportedly pushed a packet of tissues under the door as he told her, “I hate to see you sad.”

Though this particular moment is not something that has been publicly confirmed by William himself, it certainly conjures a very powerful image.

If it did indeed occur during his childhood, this special gesture to his upset mother is also a wonderful indication of their close bond, as well as William’s gentle approach in the face of great sadness.

This is something that has also been seen throughout recent years, as he and Prince Harry reflected on their late mother’s legacy in a heartbreaking statement after they reunited for the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue on what would’ve been her 60th birthday.

Earlier this year, Prince William also opened up about the moment he was told of Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Addressing the General Assembly of The Church of Scotland, the Duke of Cambridge explained that he had been at Balmoral at this awful time.

“Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest,” William said. “I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning.

“And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.”