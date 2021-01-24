We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince William struggled to adapt to parenthood upon becoming a father for the first time in 2013.

Kate Middleton told single father, Billy, that privately William found it difficult adapting to having a newborn during a visit to Family Action in 2017

Billy suggested Family Action may be able to help and spoke of his own struggles

It follows royal news that Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘besotted’ with the newest member of their family

Becoming a father for the first time is no easy feat, and even Prince William struggled with adapting to fatherhood, according to his wife Kate Middleton.

During a visit to Family Action – a mental health charity that supports families – back in 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge made the admission during a conversation with single father, Billy. She was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time.

He has since revealed more about their conversation to The Telegraph, saying, “[Kate] she was saying William was sort of similar and I just wanted to let her know how Family Action has been there for me and I think they need more support.”

It’s not the first time the Duke has spoken about how much of an adjustment he felt when becoming a father and how much he relied on his wife during those time, having previously confessed he doesn’t know how he will “cope” having three children.

The father-of-three has previously said, “Well, as the other parents in the room will testify, there’s wonderful highs and there’s wonderful lows.

“It’s been quite a change for me personally. I’m very lucky in the support I have from Catherine. She is an amazing mother and a fantastic wife.

“But I’ve struggled at times, the alteration from being a single, independent man to going into marriage and then having children is life-changing.”

Prince William shares three children with Kate – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis. And since becoming a father, he feels much more affected by things that rarely bothered him before.

Speaking in a documentary back in 2016, he admitted, “I’m a lot more emotional than I used to be. I never used to get too wound up or worried about things.

“But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father.”

The couple are huge advocates for mental health and Kate herself has previously opened up about her own insecurities after becoming a mother, having struggled with pregnancy in such a huge way as a result of Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

“Even for me, who has support at home that most mothers do not. Nothing can really prepare you for the sheer, overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother,” she confessed.

Thankfully the couple work together as a team in order to give their children the happiest life possible.

“Me and Catherine particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together… I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life but it’s also one of the scariest, the future King revealed.