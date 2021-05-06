We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Anne's bizarre breakfast habit has been revealed by a former royal chef

Princess Anne has a bizarre request when it comes to her breakfast, a royal chef has revealed

The Princess Royal eats a bowl of fruit every morning but her banana has to be “almost black”

Princess Anne loves to eat a bowl of fruit for her breakfast every morning but she has one bizarre request that all royal chefs must follow and that’s to eat an “over ripe” banana that’s almost black in colour.

The Princess Royal, 70, previously proved she is one of the more down-to-earth members of The Firm, when she gave fans a sneaky peek inside her surprisingly ‘normal’ looking living room.

And now it seems that while she is particular about how her fruit looks – she doesn’t want the freshest of fruit when it comes to this breakfast staple.

In an interview with TODAY, Darren McGrady, who worked as the Queen’s head chef in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace from 1982-1993, revealed Princess Anne’s bizarre breakfast habit, as well as an unthinkable rule that all royals must follow when it comes to eating fruit.

Speaking about her peculiar request, Mr McGrady shared, “[Princess Anne] almost always preferred the bananas almost black — over ripe — because they digest easier.”

Whether you have wondered what do the royals eat on Christmas Day? or the differences between Princess Diana’s food and her guests, Mr McGrady also explained how, because of an old tradition, members of the Royal Family are not able to eat any item of food with their hands.

As a result, senior royals are forced to cut up and eat the produce with a knife and fork. And if you’re wondering how one would eat a banana in such a formal way, Mr McGrady explained, “First, the ends of the banana are cut off. Then the banana peel is “sliced down the middle” from end to end so the unpeeled fruit can be opened. Then, the tough peel is carefully opened and the fruit itself is sliced into circles and eaten with a fork”, explained the chef.

The rule of not eating with your hands applies to everyone who attends a royal banquet and that all guests are given a “dessert knife and fork, a small plate and a finger bowl – which some guests have been known to drink,” added Mr McGrady.

And when it comes to selecting fruit, it’s not just Princess Anne’s bizarre breakfast choice that gets the chefs in a spin. The royal family had an unusual way of enjoying pears too. Mr McGrady added, “The purveyor would bring about 200 for us to choose the ripest by hand. Then they would slice off the top and eat it with a teaspoon like a boiled egg!”