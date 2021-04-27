We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton pregnancy news is leaked after palace staff panicked, it's been revealed.

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy news was leaked after palace staff panicked, royal commentator has claimed

The Duchess of Cambridge had planned to keep the news of her first pregnancy under wraps but her acute morning sickness brought forward the announcement

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy news was leaked after members of the Royal Family and Buckingham Palace panicked that questions would be raised over why Kate was attending hospital, a royal commentator has revealed.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their 10 year wedding anniversary this week, the couple is set to have their hands full with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, who turned three last week.

And while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to welcome the next royal baby this summer, it’s understood that Duchess Kate’s pregnancy news was leaked when she was expecting her first child Prince George. But it wasn’t Kate’s pregnancy weight-gain that gave it away, but her unplanned visit to the hospital after suffering severe morning sickness caused the news to be “leaked”.

Speaking on the 2017 Amazon Prime documentary Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, commentator Ashley Pearson recalled how the news was “leaked” to avoid speculation.

Ms Pearson said, “Kate was forced to announce prior to being 12 weeks pregnant, that she was in fact expecting because she was hospitalised for very, very severe morning sickness. William and Kate had talked at length about how they wanted to make this announcement to the world, and it certainly wasn’t going to be this way, and at that stage in the pregnancy.

Of the Kate Middleton baby leak, she explained, “Most celebrities, particularly royals, wait until that first trimester is finished before they make any happy announcements. But because Kate was taken very suddenly to the hospital, because of her severe morning sickness condition, the Palace was forced to issue a statement as to why she was there – and the news of the pregnancy was leaked.”

The Kate Middleton baby leak took place in 2012, as with a hospital bag packed, Kate was forced to spend a few nights in hospital after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an incredibly rare type of morning sickness. As a result, the royal household at Buckingham Palace and St James’ Palace had to quickly pull together a baby announcement – weeks earlier than planned as Kate hadn’t even passed the usual three-month threshold when expectant mothers announce they are expecting.