Princess Eugenie has shared a lovely message to her sister Princess Beatrice after she welcomed her baby girl and revealed the totally sweet name the little royal will call her.

Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi on Saturday the 18th of September at Chelsea Westminster Hospital.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Princess Beatrice and her new baby girl are doing well, confirming the birth of the new royal tot in a statement that read, “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Their baby girl is now the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild and the fourth born this year. With Zara Tindall and her husband Mike welcoming their son, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March, Princess Eugenie welcoming baby August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February and Harry and Meghan bringing daughter Lilibet Diana into the world in June.

Princess Eugenie has now shared a touching Instagram post in honour of her sister becoming a mum, even penning a loving message to her newborn niece.

Posting an image of Beatrice and Edo grinning together beneath a waterfall, Eugenie shared the cute pet names she uses for the pair of them.

She penned, “To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣. Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.”

She then continued, “To my new niece, I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos.. we’re going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge 🥰🥰💕💕😘.”

Fans were delighted by the display of sisterly love, with the comment section filling up with happy responses.

One wrote, ‘Congratulations to the happy parents. Two little cousins grow up together.’

Another added, ‘You’re gonna be an AMAZING aunt Eugenie,’ and one more said, ‘Beautiful sisters! Congrats, what a blessing.’