Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a rare public declaration to his wife Princess Beatrice on Saturday as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.





Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married on 17 July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor

Princess Beatrice and the property developer wed on 17 July at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor in a surprise ceremony after they were forced to change their original May wedding date due to the pandemic.

To mark their first year of wedding bliss, Edoardo took to Instagram to pay a heartwarming tribute to his “darling” wife.

Alongside a smiling photo of the pair, Edoardo penned: “I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second.”

The couple were inundated with well wishes from royal fans, with one writing: “One year down forever to go for the sweetest Lovebirds ! ️️.”

Another said: “How has it been a year already?! Happy anniversary guys ️ need to see you three soon! Xxx.”

And a third added: “What a lovely message, Sir! Happy anniversary to you and HRH!!!️.”

The couple, who are expecting their first child later this year, tied the knot in front of the Queen, Prince Philip, and Beatrice’s parents Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew – who walked his daughter down the aisle.

Sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also amongst the 20 guests. As was Edoardo’s then four-year-old son Christopher Woolf “Wolfie” (from a previous relationship). He was his father’s best man on the day and was also made a page boy.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding took place with only close family members present, as lockdown wedding rules at the time meant wedding guests were limited due to the pandemic.

For this reason, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in attendance.

Despite it being a low-key affair, the Queen shared her delight at the nuptials on an engagement later that day.

Speaking to fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore and his family, after she had knighted him at Windsor Castle, she said: “My granddaughter got married this morning both Philip and I managed to get there – very nice.”