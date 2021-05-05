We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte celebrated her 6th birthday on May 2 and her proud father Prince William has shared the sweet details of how she spent her special day.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turned 6 on May 2 and, as royal fans have come to anticipate, the day was marked with an adorable new photo taken by her mother Duchess Kate. Charlotte, who is fourth in the royal line of succession, is one of several royals whose birthdays fall close together in the spring.

Her younger brother Prince Louis celebrated his 3rd birthday on April 23, whilst the Queen turned 95 just days before this.

The Queen has two birthdays, her actual birthday in April and official birthday in June. Though this year it was tinged with sadness as she marked her first birthday since losing her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. He will no doubt have been in the Cambridge family’s thoughts as they celebrated Charlotte’s big day this year too.

Now proud father Prince William has shared the details of how his daughter spent her 6th birthday – and it sounds like so much fun!

He visited Babcock’s Vehicle Engineering this week to learn about their work manufacturing vehicles for the Metropolitan Police.

According to Hello! magazine, it was here that Jenna Jackson, the company’s lead HR business partner, asked whether little Charlotte enjoyed her birthday.

“She had a lovely day, thank you,” William responded. “Last year it was her birthday in lockdown but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun.”

It’s not known which other family Princess Charlotte got to spend her birthday with. Though it sounds like she got to have plenty of family time – and a little more freedom this year.

It’s also likely that Charlotte would’ve enjoyed a delicious homemade cake, as her mother Kate has previously revealed she loves upholding this birthday tradition.

Video of the Week

Last year, the Cambridge family spent lockdown at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. Despite having now returned to London, the family love spending time outdoors and were recently spotted at another special Norfolk location.

Their love of the countryside was also showcased in William and Kate’s recent 10th wedding anniversary video.

In it, the Cambridges can be seen exploring at the beach and playing in the grounds of Anmer Hall.