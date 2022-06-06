We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Charlotte admits ‘that made me jump’ in sweet sibling moment with Prince George after being startled by the cannon as she takes part in the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant finale.

Princess Charlotte jumped out of her skin as she watched the Queen’s Jubilee come to a close.

The Cambridge youngster wasn’t expecting the loud bang to go off from the cannon as she stood with her family on Buckingham Palace balcony.

This royal news comes after Princess Eugenie’s adorable baby August confession as she honours her ‘grannie’ the Queen

Princess Charlotte admitted ‘that made me jump’ in an adorable moment with brother Prince George after she was caught off-guard by the loud bangs of the celebratory cannon that closed the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

The youngster was watching the finale from the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and her siblings Prince George, eight, and Prince Louis, three, when the loud bangs went off.

The Queen has returned for the closing ceremony after missing the previous two days of celebrations and joined Princess Charlotte on the balcony alongside Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Video of the Week

But it was Princess Charlotte, seven, who appeared startled by the bang of a loud smoke cannon that signalled the end of the UK national anthem.

This prompted Prince George, eight, to look at his sister and tease “That made you jump.” To which the princess laughed and confirmed, “That made me jump!”

You can watch the sweet exchange in the clip below….

Princess Charlotte had one of the best seats in the house over the four-day bank holiday weekend that saw a variety of celebrations including Platinum Party at the Palace and the Queen’s Jubilee Pageant.

The youngsters completed the celebrations by joining in with the nation to sing God Save the Queen and she waves proudly from the balcony to onlookers.

Giving thanks for the celebrations, Her Majesty released a statement which read, “When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.”