Princess Diana reportedly described her divorce from Prince Charles as “hell”, but was “more at ease with herself” as she opened up to a royal expert in ‘last interview’ before her death.

Princess Diana is said to have admitted her divorce from Prince Charles was “hell” as she reportedly shared her concerns for her safety during this difficult time. The Princess of Wales tragically passed away in 1997, leaving behind her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Both have since spoken out about the pain of losing their mother, with Harry recently opening up on his “out of body” experience at her funeral, which was held just days before he turned 13.

Next month will see Harry and William remembering their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1st.

They will attend the unveiling of a memorial statue of Diana and William and Harry reportedly approved the touching tribute together.

Princess Diana’s passing came a year after her divorce from Prince Charles is understood to have been finalised. Now royal expert and journalist Ingrid Seward has claimed Diana once admitted this difficult time was “hell”.

In a moving piece for The Sun, Ingrid has shared details about her final chat with the late Princess, suggesting she was “probably the last journalist to ever ‘interview’ her”. The royal expert stated that this took place “in the high summer of 1997” at Kensington Palace, where she claimed she’d been invited for what was later described as “a girlie chat”.

According to Ingrid, the Princess of Wales admitted that “[t]he divorce was hell”, before going on to discuss her intense concerns for her safety at this time.

“I was in pieces. I didn’t feel safe anywhere,” Diana allegedly explained. “I know it sounds silly now but I really did worry about the brakes on my car”.

However, reflecting upon the Diana that sat in front of her, Ingrid expressed her belief that the royal had come through this dark time and was “at ease”.

“Now a year later she knew all her fears sounded silly and she was full of life and vivacious, positive and at ease. By nature, she was an incredibly insecure person. It was one of her greatest problems”, Ingrid declared before saying that, regardless, she “seemed more at ease with herself.”

Princess Diana’s “vivacious” and “positive” personality helped make her one of the most inspirational role models to people across the world.

