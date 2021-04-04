Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly approved a touching new tribute to Princess Diana

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly approved a touching new tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly given final approval for a statue of Princess Diana.

Originally commissioned in 2017, the bronze statue will be unveiled at Kensington Palace this summer.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton has launched a powerful new book as a ‘lasting record’ of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex have reportedly signed off on a statue of Princess Diana, which is due to be unveiled at Kensington Palace this summer.

The statue, thought to be cast in bronze, will be revealed at the palace in time for what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday on July 1 this year.

This is the latest update on the set of fitting tributes to the late princess, following the twentieth anniversary of her death a couple of years ago. It was also recently announced that a blue plaque will be set up outside her former flat in Earl’s Court, where she lived before marrying Prince Charles in 1981.

The new statue is being created by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, who was first commissioned for the piece in 2017 and is most famous for his portrait of the Queen which appears on all British coins.

In a joint statement, the royals said, “We have been touched by the kind words and memories so many people have shared about our mother over these past few months. It is clear the significance of her work is still felt by many in the UK and across the world, even 20 years after her death.”

“Ian is an extremely gifted sculptor and we know that he will create a fitting and lasting tribute to our mother.” They added, “We look forward to unveiling the statue, which will allow all those who visit Kensington Palace to remember and celebrate her life and legacy.”

Planners at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea have also shared details about the statue’s dimensions and where it will be placed within Kensington Palace grounds, according to the Daily Mail.

“The proposed art installation is located within the Sunken Garden, an early 20th century element of the gardens located a little way from the east front of the Palace.” Jane Siddell, Inspector of Ancient Monuments for Historic England, has said.

“The location has been carefully chosen, with the statue to be located off-centre on one of the paths within the garden, close to an opening in the hedges.

Video of the Week

“It will be visible to the public viewing the garden, but the statue will not impinge upon views of, or from the Palace owing to its slightly sunken and screened position.”

It is part of a “tradition of statues being installed in Kensington Gardens and around Kensington Palace, for instance the statue of King William III to the south of the palace, and Queen Victoria by the Round Pond”.