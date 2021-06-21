We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry’s Oprah interview comments have led to rumours of a “rift” between him, Prince William and Prince Charles and now a new emotional post could show a subtle sign that he is no longer part of their close fold.

Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince William and Prince Charles has been surrounded by speculation in recent months, following the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

Now Prince Charles has shared a heartfelt post in honour of his eldest son Prince William’s birthday, but there’s one heartbreaking detail many might have missed.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year left many shocked as they made a series of revelations about royal life. Harry, who is sixth in line to the throne, described Prince William and Prince Charles as “trapped” in the institution. And this wasn’t the only surprising comment the Duke of Sussex made, as he went on to allege that Charles stopped taking his calls after the Sussexes announced their intention to “step back” as senior members of the Royal Family.

Ever since the couple’s interview aired, rumours of a so-called “rift” between Harry and his father and brother have reignited.

Whilst Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, during which he described the “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” he claimed was “passed on” to him during his childhood. Following this appearance, the Prince of Wales was then quizzed about his son’s claims.

Now Prince Charles has shared an emotional post in honour of William’s 39th birthday on June 21st. And it could be seen as a subtle sign of the devastating distance between the pair and Harry.

The first snap posted by the official Clarence House Twitter account shows adorable baby William and Charles together, highlighting their close bond. Whilst in the second one, William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are smiling and clapping, with Charles joining in on his wife’s other side.

The picture is understood to have been taken at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2014. And whilst it is definitely a wonderful family snap to share for William’s birthday, the decision to share this particular photo could be seen to be tinged with sadness.

Though he doesn’t appear in this particular picture, Prince Harry was present at the original event, sitting next to Prince Charles. The Duke of Sussex can be seen beaming beside his father in many of the other photos taken that day.

The choice to post a photo without Harry in it could potentially be representative of the so-called distance between Harry and his father and brother in recent months.

Speaking to Oprah, Harry has previously described his relationship with William as one of “space” at the moment. Whilst he opened up on the future of his relationship with their father.

“I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” Harry declared.

Prince William and Prince Harry will come together for the unveiling of a memorial statue of Princess Diana next month. Though it’s not yet known when Harry will next reunite with both his brother and father in person.