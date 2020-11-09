We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, shared a sweet childhood photo of the siblings taken in 1967.

Princess Diana’s younger brother, Earl Spencer, shared a rare childhood photo of her on social media.

The sweet image gained plenty of attention from royal fans, with many pointing out Princess Diana’s resemblance to her granddaughter.

Charles, who is the late Princess Diana’s younger brother, took to social media to post the rare image with royal fans.

Earl Spencer, 56, left his Twitter followers swooning over the adorable snap taken of the pair as children on a summer’s day in the 1960s.

In the photo, little Diana can be seen looking remarkably similar to her five-year-old granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, wearing a pink striped summer dress with her hair cut into a short, fringed style.

Meanwhile, little Charles can be seen standing beside his sister wearing a pair of blue shorts and a polo shirt with an adorable blonde bowl-cut hairstyle.

Charles posted the snapshot with no caption but received a huge reaction from fellow Twitter users.

Royal fans couldn’t help but point out Diana’s resemblance to Princess Charlotte, with hundreds more commenting to send their respects to Diana.

One Tweeter wrote, ‘Am I the only one who thinks that Charlotte is just like Diana?’

‘I’ve been saying that since she was born. Everyone says she looks like the Queen but she has Spencer all over her,’ agreed another.

‘I see Princess Charlotte,’ penned a third.

‘What a totally gorgeous picture. Thanks so much for sharing. Really, thank you. It has brought some light into my day,’ another sweet commenter wrote.

‘Diana was an amazing person, and she will always be a role-model for many. Such a lovely photo, thanks for sharing it,’ one more chipped in.