Earl Spencer, younger brother of Princess Diana has recently spoken out about The Crown’s depiction of his sister in Season 4.

Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, has expressed concern that The Crown viewers will mistake the fictionalisation for fact.

He has suggested The Crown include new warnings ahead of each episode to help clarify things.

This royal news comes after claims that Prince William ‘detests’ The Crown’s depiction of his parents.

This latest season explores the complex relationship between the late Princess of Wales and Prince Charles. Newcomer Emma Corrin has already received huge praise for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

However Earl Spencer has now opened up about his concerns that viewers too easily forget that the hit Netflix drama is a fictionalisation of true events.

What has Earl Spencer said about The Crown?

Speaking on ITV’s Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, Earl Spencer revealed that people tell him they’ve watched the show “as if they’ve taken a history lesson”. He added, “Well, they haven’t”.

Princess Diana’s brother also expressed his worry that “people see a program like that and they forget it is a fiction.”

This sentiment was echoed recently in an appearance on ITV’s, Lorraine. Here Earl Spencer spoke of how he understands why the show was made.

He reportedly stated, “Obviously Netflix wants to make a lot of money and that’s why people are in the business of making these things.”

However the Earl again expressed his concern that “people do think that this is gospel”. He confirmed, “that’s unfair’.

Now he has suggested a possible way to make The Crown’s fictional nature clearer for its millions of viewers.

In his Lorraine interview, Earl Spencer spoke of how the show might be able to clear things up.

“I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if – at the beginning of each episode – it stated that ‘This isn’t true, but it is based around some real events’.”

It’s the Earl’s belief that if this was done, “everyone would understand it’s drama for drama’s sake.”

How might this help Princess Diana?

Reminding viewers of this would perhaps help ensure real-life royals and their fictional counterparts remain distinct.

And with The Crown Season 4 following Princess Diana’s life closely, Earl Spencer is keen to protect her memory.

The Earl explained to Alan Titchmarsh in his recent interview that he feels it is his “duty” to “stand up for [Princess Diana] when [he] can.”

The grew up together at Althorp House and he feels “there was a trust passed on”. The Earl was left as guardian of Prince William and Prince Harry after Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Ultimately, Earl Spencer confirmed, “I feel very passionately that I have a role to honour her memory.”