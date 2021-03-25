We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie shared some new photos of her newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, as she thanked royal fans for the love they sent on her birthday.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank released two new photos of baby August on Instagram, in honour of her 31st birthday.

Eugenie thanked royal fans for all their birthday wishes and posted two gorgeous snaps of the royal tot.

Princess Eugenie celebrated her 31st birthday on March 23rd and blessed the world with some beautiful new snaps of her and Jack Brooksbank’s son to mark the occasion.

The day after her birthday, new mum Eugenie took to Instagram to send her love back to those who sent her birthday wishes, uploading a photo of her, Jack and baby August and another of the royal tot, who is 11th in the royal line of succession, laying on his father’s shoulder.

In the first shot, Eugenie can be seen cradling August in an adorable knitted jumper with his name embroidered on. The second shows August, who has a special connection to Zara Tindall’s newborn son, gazing at the camera with huge blue eyes.

Penning a lovely caption beside the post, Eugenie wrote, ‘Thank you for the birthday love yesterday❤️.. I got the best present I could ask for!!’

Eugenie’s followers flooded the comment section with swooning messages, in awe of little August and the sweetness of the Brooksbank family.

‘Omg these pictures are adorable 😍,’ one wrote.

‘That little peek 😍😍😍 happy belated birthday, Eugenie,’ another wrote.

The new August update comes after Eugenie uploaded a stunning image of him laying surrounded by daffodils outside.

August is the Queen and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild but was quickly replaced as the youngest when his new playmate, Zara and Mike Tindall’s new son Lucas, was born this week.

The Queen’s grandchildren are set to break a record streak, welcoming three royal babies between them this year. Zara and Eugenie have added two mini royals t0 the family, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter will be the third when she arrives in the summer.