Zara Tindall’s baby’s adorable connection to Princess Eugenie’s son

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara Tindall’s new baby boy has a particularly sweet connection to Princess Eugenie’s son August Brooksbank, who was born just last month.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy. The couple first revealed they were expecting a younger sibling for their daughters Mia and Lena back in December.

Now the proud parents confirmed the news today that their little one has arrived, with a spokesperson announcing his sweet baby name.

“Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall”, a statement stated.

Lucas is 22nd in the royal line of succession, behind his older sisters.

This wonderful family news comes after Zara’s cousin Princess Eugenie welcomed her little boy on February 9. She and her husband Jack Brooksbank went on to confirm his name as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Their decision may have surprised bookies, whose favourite royal baby name options for a son were Arthur and Henry. Now Eugenie’s cousin Zara has followed in her footsteps when it comes to Lucas’ middle name.

Both proud mums have chosen ‘Philip’ for their new arrivals. This creates an adorable connection between August and Lucas, who were born so close together. But it seems to have an even more sentimental family meaning behind it too.

It’s understood that Eugenie decided on ‘Philip’ as a sweet tribute to her grandfather, Prince Philip. Prior to her revealing August’s name, the Duke of Edinburgh had been admitted to hospital as a “precautionary measure” after “feeling unwell”.

Following this, Philip is said to have received a procedure for a “pre-existing heart condition” and been “recovering successfully”.

Video of the Week

Prince Philip later left King Edward VII’s hospital and returned to Windsor Castle last week to reunite with his wife of 73 years, the Queen.

Now Zara has also honored him with Lucas’ middle name. The Duke of Edinburgh will no doubt have been very touched to hear of his granddaughters’ choices.

We can’t wait to see Lucas meet his proud great-grandparents in the future!