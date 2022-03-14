We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set to endure heartache over the realisation that her likelihood of meeting baby Lilibet in person are “next to zero”, a royal expert says.

Lilibet, despite being named after Her Majesty, has yet to meet her great-grandmother, who is said to be “desperate” to see her in person.

According to Dylan Howard, author of Royals At War, Lilibet is unlikely to visit the UK and see the Queen in the near future.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Kate Middleton’s revenge mantra could bring “peace to the royals”.

Since their exit from the Royal Family two years ago, Meghan and Harry haven’t been in the UK together. Lilibet has never visited her father’s homeland, while Archie, two, has not visited since the move.

The Queen is said to be “desperate” to meet baby Lilibet for the first time, according to royal sources, but the Sussexes’ major trip to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year appears to be in doubt. Meanwhile, Prince Harry confirmed last week that he will not be returning to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial service at the end of March.

The Sussexes currently live in Montecito, California, over 5,000 miles from Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty now spends the majority of her time – and, it’s believed that Princess Eugenie is the only royal to have paid a visit across the pond.

Other members of the family, including the Queen and Prince Charles, are said to have only spoken to Lilibet over video call.

Speaking in Channel 5 documentary ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, author of Royals At War, Dylan Howard said, “The chances of the newborn reaching England in the foreseeable future is next to zero.

“And one must sympathise with the Queen. That’s disheartening and heartbreaking.”

Royal expert and journalist Richard Kay questioned Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royal Family. In the documentary, he noted, “Increasingly, one wonders how much influence the Royal Family will even have. “