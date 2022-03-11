Kate Middleton’s revenge mantra could bring “peace to the royals”

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s revenge mantra is forgive rather than seek revenge and it could bring “peace to the royals”, experts claim.

Kate Middleton’s revenge mantra is forgive than seek revenge when it comes to royal fall outs.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her friendly persona and her warm smiles and gestures suggest she is more likely to forgive than seek revenge following a fall out.

It’s no secret that there have been tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal Family following their decision to step back as senior working members of the royal family and the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

But while rebuilding bridges is a slow process, Kate Middleton is said to be peacemaker – despite reports that she once ‘cut off’ a friend following a heartbreaking realisation.

According to Royal expert Gary Smith, Gary claimed, “If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker. Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can… She’s trying to mediate.”

Her recent royal engagement to Denmark focused on child development and “strengthening relationships”.

Kate, who is mum to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, with husband Prince William, was dragged into claims there was a rift between her and Meghan Markle in the run up to Prince Harry’s wedding.

The sister-in-laws were said to have struggled to form a close bond in the weeks before the 2018 royal wedding and it was alleged that Meghan made Kate cry over the bridesmaids’ dresses – Meghan later claimed the reverse happened in the couples bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, alleging that Duchess Catherine had brought her to tears during the row.

But Kate’s loving and caring nature suggests that she has no bad feelings for Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Cambridge is understood to have tried to mediate a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry in the past and Kate Middleton’s mantra could be set to help bring peace in the future.