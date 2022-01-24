We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is set for months of heartbreak ahead as it’s reported she’s traveled to Sandringham to prepare to mark the first of several poignant family anniversaries.

Her Majesty is said to have made the journey from Windsor Castle to Sandringham as the anniversary of her father’s death draws nearer.

This isn’t the only devastating anniversary the monarch will mark over the next few months, making this an incredibly sad start to 2022.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton’s favourite jewellery brand hints at what Prince William’s gifting this Valentine’s Day with VERY personal touch .

A month after cancelling Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of The Firm following concerns about the Omicron variant, Her Majesty is now understood to have gone to Norfolk. This trip comes as the monarch prepares to mark the anniversary of King George VI’s death on 6th February and the Queen will face double heartache this year. Not only will she reflect upon her father, but she’ll do so somewhere that held a special place in her late husband Prince Philip’s heart, with reports claiming she’ll stay at Wood Farm where he spent time after his retirement.

Though sadly for the Queen, this poignant date isn’t the last family heartbreak she’ll face over the next three months.

The anniversary of King George VI’s death is perhaps the most prominent given that with his sad passing the Queen ascended to the throne. However, the days preceding it are just as emotional for the sovereign as Princess Margaret, her only sister, passed away on 9th February.

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon died aged 71 in 2002, making early February an especially difficult time for her royal sister. Though her likeness has carried through the generations, with Princess Charlotte said to be the “spitting image” of Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto at her age, her loss is likely still felt deeply by the Queen.

That same year that Margaret passed away, the Queen Mother died on 30th March, with the Queen at her bedside. Meanwhile, just weeks after this heartbreak, the Queen will mourn Prince Philip’s death on 9th April. This will be the first anniversary of her beloved husband’s death, likely making it all the more emotional for Her Majesty.

With so many tragic family anniversaries upcoming over the next few months, it seems set to be a very poignant start to 2022 for the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee. Meanwhile, in her Christmas Day 2021 speech – her first since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death – she paid a sweet tribute to Philip after what has been thought of as one of her worst years.

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation were all irrepressible,” she declared, before adding, “That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.”