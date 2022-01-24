We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s Valentine’s Day is set for a personal touch after the Duchess’ favourite jewellery brand has teased what the Duke could buy his wife this Valentine’s Day.

Kate Middleton is a fan of the jewellery brand Merci Maman and they’ve just launched a new range for Valentine’s Day that would be very personal to the Duchess.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an iconic personalised piece back in 2014 to celebrate the birth of Prince George and now William could be looking to honour his other children.

Kate Middleton is a fan of jewellery brand Merci Maman and its new personalised necklace collection could be something that husband Prince William treats his wife to this Valentine’s Day.

As the Duke warns his wife “no more children” after she was spotted cooing over a baby during a recent outing, he might want to sweeten up his wife when looking for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

It’s no secret that Kate loves a good piece of personalised jewellery, back in 2014 she was pictured shopping wearing the statement Merci Maman The Duchess necklace piece (rrp £139.99) just days after Prince George’s christening and in 2020 she stepped out with a different special necklace bearing just her three children’s initials ‘G, C and L’.

Kate, who is a busy mum to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six and Prince Louis, three, with husband Prince William celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year.

And to make Monday 14th February even more special this year jewellery brand Merci Maman has launched a new Valentine’s Day Edit and within it, there’s a beautiful Boho heart necklace that could be personalised with all the Cambridge family’s initials – as the piece has room for up to five engravings – meaning that Kate, William, and their children George, Charlotte and Louis’ could be featured on the timeless piece.

Speaking about Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s possible Valentine’s Day gifts, Merci Maman, founder Béatrice de Montille, said, “The Duchess of Cambridge’s style is so elegant and classic, and I was so honoured when she wore our Duchess Necklace engraved with Prince George’s name in 2014 to celebrate his birth.

“I think our new Personalised Boho Heart Necklace would be a great gift for her this Valentine’s, with the five hearts to engrave her & Prince Williams’s initials and her children’s initials.”

Personalised Boho heart necklace – £89 | Merci Maman

Engrave up to five initials on this Boho Heart Necklace to keep loved ones always close to heart. With a choice of 18k gold plated or 925 sterling silver, this timeless necklace is the perfect personalised gift to show them just how special they are. The chain length is 45cm with adjustable loops at 40cm and 42cm. View Deal at Merci Maman

Up to five initials can be engraved, for no extra cost, from left to right and these are hand-engraved in the brand’s London and Paris workshop. Once completed the gift will be sent with love in a complimentary gift box. Any slight variations in lettering depth, spacing and alignment from the examples shown are part of the aesthetic and originality of the piece.

There are two years warranty on the piece and if an order is placed by 1pm on a weekday they will endeavour to prepare your product in the afternoon of the same day.

There is also free delivery on orders over £150.

The Boho necklace also has a matching Boho heart bracelet (rrp £69) that can also be personalised in the same way as the chain and is a great option for a joint gift, one from him and the other from the children.

This bracelet is the brand’s best-selling and it’s updated for 2022 with delicate heart charms, each individual charm is hand-engraved with the initial of your loved ones – up to four can be added from left to right. The bracelet is available in 18K Gold Plated and 925 Sterling Silver and the chain is an adjustable length, measuring 19cm or 15cms.

It is not yet known how Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s Valentine’s Day will be spent.

The new 10 piece Valentines collection features new love-inspired styles and Red Agate and Rose Quartz beads. Each piece can be hand-engraved with special names, dates, or initials to represent the one you love this Valentines. Prices start from £39.

