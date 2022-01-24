We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has returned to Sandringham for the first time this year to mark a special, personal anniversary ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

The anniversary, which lands on the 6th of February will be even more poignant this year, as it also marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The Queen will be celebrating her milestone 70th year on the throne, and while it is a historic moment in her majesty’s life, it will also be tinged with sadness.

This visit is made doubly heart-wrenching for the Queen, as not only did her father pass away at the Norfolk estate, but she will also be visiting somewhere very special to her late husband, Prince Philip.

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021, which is being described as the worst year ever for the Queen.

During her trip, she will be staying at the Wood Farm cottage, instead of the main house, which is said to have been one of her husband’s favorite places.

An insider told the Daily Mail, ‘Everything is being put in order for the Queen’s visit. We’ve been told that she will stay at Wood Farm, rather than the main house, which is nice as that always had a special place in his heart.’

This will be the Queen’s first time staying in the cottage without Philip, to whom she was married for 73 years.

The royal family was set to celebrate the festive period at Sandringham as per tradition, after being unable to in 2020, but sadly plans were scrapped for the second year in a row.

You can watch a clip about the Death of King George VI below taken from the Being The Queen documentary…

The Queen remained at Windsor castle for Christmas but has now, finally been able to make the special anniversary trip.