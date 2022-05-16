We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen reportedly has a new housemate at Windsor Castle amid news of her “episodic mobility issues” as she prepares for the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Her Majesty’s personal advisor and curator, Angela Kelly, is said to have “moved in” with the monarch at her Berkshire home.

It’s claimed Angela lives in a suite next to the Queen’s private rooms at the historic royal residence.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, the Queen delighted fans when she was pictured beaming at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. This came after it was revealed the Queen will miss all the royal garden parties this year, whilst Prince Charles stepped in at the State Opening of Parliament after Buckingham Palace confirmed she wouldn’t be attending due to “episodic mobility issues”. In light of these absences, her recent appearance at the show was especially wonderful.

And as she prepares for more excitement over the Jubilee weekend, the Queen is said to have a new housemate at Windsor Castle in the form of her Personal Assistant and Curator of her wardrobe, Angela Kelly.

According to The Sun, Angela is staying in a suite close by to the Queen’s own private living quarters at the Berkshire palace. Whilst a source has alleged to the publication that the monarch’s long-time advisor and curator has fully “moved in” to support Her Majesty.

“She lives there now. She has moved in,” they claimed, as it was suggested that the Queen’s confidante even has a 42 inch television in her rooms.

If she has indeed moved in permanently at Windsor Castle, at least it won’t have meant a dramatic change of scene for Angela as she’s lived nearby for many years. As reported by the Evening Standard, she moved to Windsor Home Park in the Windsor Castle grounds in 2012, the same year she was also appointed a Member of the Royal Victoria Order.

The Liverpool-born royal dresser and advisor is also understood to have been part of the Queen’s royal bubble at the castle during the UK’s lockdown. This dedicated group of staff members self-isolated with Her Majesty to support her and the late Prince Philip during this difficult time.

Angela is even said to have mirrored Kate Middleton, who gave George, Charlotte and Louis DIY haircuts in lockdown, as she became the Queen’s pandemic hairdresser. As revealed by Hello!, the personal advisor revealed the Queen’s strict weekly lockdown hair routine.

“From March 2020 onwards I washed The Queen’s hair every week, set and styled it, and even trimmed it when needed. My team named it Kelly’s Salon,” Angela said, before remarking upon her intense nerves about getting it right.

“The Queen knew I was nervous, and during the first two weeks I was shaking. I had only done her hair once or twice before while on board the Royal Yacht Britannia. The Queen was so kind as she advised me on the very specific way to put the rollers in.”

As one of the Queen’s closest aides and her senior dresser, Angela has also been behind many of her most iconic outfits, including the beautiful white dress worn during the Diamond Jubilee.

Now Her Majesty has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, who knows what magnificent looks could be about to be revealed in a few weeks time…