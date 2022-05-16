Why Prince Charles will ‘need’ Harry and Meghan when he becomes King

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles will ‘need’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when he takes on the throne, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal author Tina Brown claims that Prince Charles will need Harry and Meghan for their ‘young appeal’ when he is King.

Brown also adds that they could be a ‘huge asset’ to him when he is monarch despite ongoing reports of tensions since they stepped back from royal life.

Tina Brown, author of ‘The Palace Papers’, claims that we could see better relations better the Firm and Harry and Meghan, as Charles will ‘need’ them when he is King.

Charles is next in the line of succession and will become King after the sad event of the Queen’s death. Charles has already been taking on more royal duties, including the State Opening of Parliament, which he attended for the first time to fill in for his mother.

At the historic event, Charles is said to have made a complaint to Camilla and reportedly displayed ‘undeniably nerves’ during his historic speech.

Brown told The Sun, “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back — sort of need them back actually — because Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire quite frankly.

“They had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country.”

Relationships between the couple and the royal family are still reportedly strained, with continued fears that Harry’s upcoming memoir could affect Charle’s future as King.

However, a reunion is on the cards as Harry and Meghan have confirmed they are returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, along with their two children Archie and Lilibet. However, the Queen has confirmed the Sussexes won’t appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional Trooping the Colour moment.

According to Brown, we will likely see even more of the couple as Charles will seek their support. It’s previously been reported that Charles is ‘terrified’ of taking the top job as this will mean he loses his mother. However, Camilla has now been named Queen Consort – meaning she will rule alongside Charles and support him.