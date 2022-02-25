The Queen’s favourite TV show that she quotes one-liners from

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s favourite TV show is a rather unexpected watch that she can reportedly QUOTE one-liners from.

The Queen is said to be a fan of many British TV classics, from The Bill and Line of Duty to Pointless—but she reportedly has one favourite that she can quote lines from.

And with Kate and William believed to be fans of Killing Eve, which is also an unexpected choice, the Queen’s favourite TV choice might surprise you.

This royal news comes after it was claimed that Kate Middleton’s ‘unsure anxiety’ hints she hasn’t yet mastered the Queen’s confidence.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 editor Phil Jones at Buckingham Palace in 2001, the monarch revealed her favourite show.

Phil had kept her confession a secret for 21 years after being told that journalists should never reveal their conversations with royalty. After retiring in January, he told the New Statesman about his “surreal” conversation with the iconic royal matriarch.

Phil asked Her Majesty what her favourite show was and was rather surprised by her response.

The BBC editor wrote, “Straightaway, ‘The Kumars at No 42’ and even more astonishingly, proceeded to recite some of the one-liners from the grandma character played by the brilliant Meera Syal.”

During their talk, the Queen also revealed that she was a big fan of Terry Wogan. He claims that this didn’t surprise him at the time because he already knew she liked to listen to Radio 2.

The Kumars at No. 42 was a British television sitcom that aired for seven seasons from 2001 to 2006.

Sanjeev Bhaskar played Sanjeev Kumar, an ambitious chat show host who invited celebrity guests to his home to talk to them.

When Sanjeev’s family began interrupting the celebrities’ chats, the celebs ended up conversing more with his mother, father, and grandma. In 2014, Sky aired a six-episode revival version of the show, which followed divorced Sanjeev and his family, who now lived in a flat above their gift shop.

The monarch’s private secretary reportedly sends a list of shows she wants to watch to the BBC’s Special Services department, which creates a collection.