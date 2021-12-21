We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen reportedly urged Prince William to give up one of his favourite activities after being kept “awake at night” by the “risk” involved for him and his family.

Her Majesty is said to have told close friends and courtiers that she hopes her grandson will stop flying helicopters, despite Prince William being a trained pilot.

It’s claimed the Queen is “worried” about “bad weather and accidents” and thinks it’s just not worth the “risk” to William and his three children.

This royal news comes as the Queen has cancelled her Royal Family Christmas at Sandringham .

The Queen is said to be “very worried” about the “risk” Prince William takes every time he flies his family in a helicopter. So much so, that the monarch has supposedly suffered a few sleepless nights over the thought of an “accident” befalling her beloved grandson and his children. Like many other members of The Firm, William has had a distinguished military career in the past and he’s a qualified and proficient pilot. Despite his skill, however, it seems the monarch isn’t quite as keen as he is on William continuing to fly!

As reported by Fabulous, a source close to the Queen claimed, “Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.”

“It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried”, they added. Before he took on full-time royal duties, William served in the RAF for four years and then took up a post as an East Anglian Air Ambulance Pilot in 2015, the year Princess Charlotte was born.

He remained in this role for two years and the Queen is said to completely respect his abilities. Instead, the source has alleged that the monarch is concerned about the “risk” posed by the Cambridges all flying together, in case of an “accident”.

“She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis,” the source continued.

“The Queen has told William she is worried that, however good he is as a pilot, bad weather and accidents can strike at any time.”

Traditionally an unofficial rule suggests that immediate heirs in the royal line of succession shouldn’t travel together. As the Queen’s great-grandchildren, if William flew George, Charlotte and Louis and something were to happen, this could place all these heirs in danger at once.

The source added, “The Queen is delighted in the way William and Kate have risen to the challenge in recent years and knows the monarchy is safe in their hands. She thinks the future is bright with them at the helm after Charles but if something happened to him and the family it doesn’t bear thinking about.”

For William and Kate’s royal tour to Australia in 2014, they are said to have asked Her Majesty for permission to travel together, since George was still very young.

Since then, royal protocols surrounding heirs flying together seem to have been relaxed further. Whilst William has reportedly been spotted flying his family from Kensington Palace to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Despite her supposed sleepless nights worrying, the Queen was predicted by some to be preparing to fly via helicopter to Sandringham for Christmas this year.

Now it’s been announced that the Queen will be celebrating at Windsor Castle instead in light of the rise of the Omicron variant. Though for her first Christmas since losing Prince Philip, the Cambridges and other royals are still expected to join her for some of the festive period.