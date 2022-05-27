We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s hidden coronation message was mirrored by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle on two of the biggest days of their lives.

Her Majesty’s Coronation Bouquet consisted of several very significant flower choices highlighting something incredibly important to her.

Decades later both the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex mirrored the Queen’s considered approach with their bridal bouquets.

With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday almost upon us, many royal fans might well be reflecting on some of the biggest moments of Her Majesty’s reign so far. And they don’t come much bigger than the day of her coronation in 1953. For this extraordinary day, the Queen had a special Coronation Bouquet that was entirely made up of white flowers. But the choice of flowers held a hidden message as the Royal Family’s website reveals that each was very meaningful.

Orchids and lilies-of-the-valley from England were featured as were stunning stephanotis from Scotland, more orchids from Wales and carnations from Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

As Queen of the United Kingdom the choice to ensure all the Home Nations were equally represented in the Coronation Bouquet via a distinct flower could be seen as very significant and a sign of her devotion as Sovereign to each of them.

And the Queen’s hidden message in her coronation flowers was something that was mirrored by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. When they married two of the Queen’s grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry, both Kate and Meghan had bridal bouquets that had some particularly significant flower choices.

According to Town&Country, Kensington Palace announced at the time that Harry picked flowers that were added into the bouquet designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

Amongst the flowers included in Meghan’s bouquet were forget-me-nots which were reportedly Princess Diana’s favourite. It’s understood that they were deliberately chosen for this reason to honour Harry’s late mother’s memory on their big day.

Just like the Queen’s coronation bouquet which paid tribute to something so important to her, Meghan’s flower choice contained a hidden meaning of huge personal significance.

Similarly, seven years earlier when Prince William and Kate Middleton married, the flowers in her bouquet were just as special. With a green and white theme, the bouquet contained lily-of-the-valley, myrtle, hyacinth, ivy and Sweet Williams.

According to Express.co.uk, it was revealed by Buckingham Palace that the arrangement drew “on the traditions of flowers of significance for the Royal Family, the Middleton family and on the Language of Flowers”.

For example, lily-of-the-valley is often said to signify “purity”, ivy supposedly symbolises “fidelity and friendship”, hyacinths for “steady love” and myrtle as an “emblem of matrimony”.

Whilst these all have symbolic meanings, the Sweet William could be a little more literal. Reports have suggested over the years that Kate wanted them as a romantic nod to her now-husband.

With her choice, the Duchess could possibly be seen to highlight something – in this case someone – she cared very deeply about, just like the Queen and Meghan seemed to. It’s lovely to think that on some of the biggest days of their lives all three royal women paid wonderful tributes with the details of their bouquets.