The Queen could reportedly let a “trusted” royal relative take a more prominent role going forwards thanks to their “good judgement”.

The Royal Family have been observed taking on more prominent roles in recent months whilst the monarch is now glimpsed less frequently at events.

Royal commentators have claimed Princess Beatrice wishes to help her grandmother and is more “confident” doing so at this stage in her life.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday is almost here and already 2022 has been an intense year for The Firm. With even more events and tours in tribute to Her Majesty’s milestone, fans have observed senior royals stepping up even more to support her. Just last month, the Queen pulled out of the State Opening of Parliament amid her “episodic mobility issues”. And though fans were left overjoyed to see her at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the monarch didn’t attend any of the royal garden parties this year.

Instead her close family were there on her behalf and this includes Princess Beatrice. Now it’s claimed that whilst she isn’t a working royal she’s highly “trusted”.

Opening up to FEMAIL, royal expert Angela Levin remarked upon Beatrice’s “good judgement” as she revealed that the Queen’s grandchild is reportedly seen as “reliable”.

“’I think [Beatrice] is a trusted member of the royal family and seen as somebody who is sound,” she claimed, before going on to suggest that Beatrice appears especially “confident” at this stage in her life.

“And now she is married and a mother, she is seen as much more confident,” Angela continued, disclosing that Beatrice has always been seen as “reliable” and “having good judgement”.

Her view appears to have been shared by royal biographer Ingrid Seward who expressed her belief that Beatrice will likely be keen to do all she can to support the Queen.

“Princess Beatrice is a lovely person and I imagine she wants to help her grandmother as much as she can,” Ingrid said. “She has a baby but has a top Norland nanny to take over when necessary. So I think she enjoys doing royal events with her husband and has the ability and wherewithal to do them.”

This comes as Beatrice not only made an appearance at the last royal garden party at Buckingham Palace, but also attended the Chelsea Flower Show. Whilst in April, she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi teamed up with the Swedish Royal Family in Stockholm for the first World Dyslexia Assembly.

In light of the royal commentators’ suggestion that Beatrice is “trusted” to support her grandmother, these recent appearances could possibly be seen as her rising to the occasion and taking a more prominent role at public occasions.

This hasn’t been confirmed as an official decision in any way, though Beatrice and the Queen are understood to be close. Speaking to Hello! back in 2017 the Princess revealed just how much she admires the monarch as she declared, “I find my grandmother inspiring every day because her overwhelming sense of duty is linked with an overwhelming curiosity.”

Princess Beatrice’s recent public appearances come ahead of the Queen’s Jubilee weekend. As a non-working royal she won’t be appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, Beatrice is expected to attend at least some of the events taking place to honour her extraordinary grandmother.