We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has shared an emotional video message after pulling out of the COP26 climate summit and she paid tribute to both Prince Philip and Princess Charlotte.

Her Majesty isn’t attending the COP26 climate summit herself after recent advice to “rest”, but that didn’t stop her delivering a powerful message.

In the video, the Queen honoured Prince Philip, but there were also several subtle details that celebrated their great-granddaughter.

This royal news comes as Prince William’s disgusted reaction to Kate Middleton’s offer during a major COP26 reception was revealed

The Queen has recently pulled out of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after being advised to “rest”, but her powerful pre-recorded video message for the event is one to remember. Speaking out about climate change and the importance of working together to protect our environment, Her Majesty’s video also contains a sweet link showing her incredible bond with two royal relatives who weren’t able to be there.

Shown during a reception attended by world leaders and members of The Firm including Prince William and Kate Middleton, the video shows the Queen speaking at Windsor Castle. She can be seen wearing a vibrant green outfit, complete with a stunning butterfly-shaped brooch.

This looks to have been decorated with enamel to resemble the exquisite patterns of a real-life insect. And that’s not the only butterfly detail that features in the video as to the left of the monarch on a golden table is a photo that fans might recognise.

Earlier this year following Prince Philip’s death, the Royal Family Instagram page posted the same magical snap. It shows the Duke of Edinburgh standing awe-struck as he watches the migration of hundreds of amber-coloured Monarch butterflies. As President of the World Wildlife Fund, he supported efforts by a conservation group in Mexico to protect these amazing creatures’ habitat in 1988.

The Queen’s butterfly brooch and having this picture on display in her recent video is not only a brilliant way to reflect Philip’s passion for the conservation, but a lovely tribute to her memories of her late husband.

However, the Duke of Edinburgh is not the only royal whose love of animals and wonderful relationship with the monarch was celebrated here. Butterflies have also been associated with one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren in recent months.

Back in August, an adorable new photo of Princess Charlotte was released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the Big Butterfly Count initiative. In the sweet snap, Charlotte is holding a Red Admiral butterfly gently in her hands as she stares down at the insect curiously.

This look of wonder is very reminiscent of her great-grandfather’s when he saw the Monarch migration and their shared fascination with insects is utterly heart-warming. At just six years old, the Princess has remained at home whilst her parents attend events in Glasgow, though her love of nature seems to see her following in Philip’s footsteps.

Now the Queen has celebrated them both with the heartfelt butterfly details in her new video.