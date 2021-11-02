We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has reacted in horror to a hilarious offer from Kate Middleton as the couple attended a reception during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans once again as they stepped out in Glasgow to attend a reception during the COP26 climate summit.

Kate Middleton offered her husband an unexpected item and Prince William’s disgust has not gone unnoticed in hilarious photos from the occasion.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have resumed royal duties after their recent half term holiday as they stepped out in matching blue looks in Glasgow. The couple travelled to Scotland for the COP26 climate summit, along with other senior members of The Firm, after the Queen pulled out of her appearance there after receiving advice to “rest” after her recent overnight hospital stay.

In her place, the Cambridges, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a variety of significant engagements, including a reception on 1st November.

This saw the royals meeting and chatting to a number of important guests, including the winners and finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2021 and key members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

It was during this reception that a hilarious moment between William and Kate was captured by photographers and showcased his apparent squeamishness when it comes to bugs. In the snaps, William can be seen recoiling in horror as Kate offers him the larvae in a small box, bringing them up close to his face.

According to the caption provided by image site, Getty, the Duchess proffered the dead larvae, which are used as livestock feed, as the couple chatted to guests. And whilst Kate looks delighted and not in the least put off by the tub’s contents, William can be seen closing his eyes and seeming to exclaim in disgust.

The contrast between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s responses echoed their expressions when Kate met a surprising guest during their trip to Northern Ireland in September.

Here Kate confidently held a spider named Charlotte, whilst William looked on, impressed, but keeping his distance nevertheless. Despite his less than thrilled reaction to the larvae, however, William and Kate both looked delighted to be out and about meeting the honoured guests at the prestigious Glasgow reception.

They later joined Prince Charles, who is first in line to the throne, Duchess Camilla and world leaders at a reception where attendees heard a special message from the Queen.

Speaking from Windsor Castle, Her Majesty praised her son and grandson as she also reflected on her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip’s legacy.

“It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them,” the Queen poignantly declared.