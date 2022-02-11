Trending:

The Royal Family have a WhatsApp group chat and Mike Tindall just shared HILARIOUS details

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The Royal Family have a WhatsApp group chat they use to communicate and Mike Tindall just shared some HILARIOUS details of the messages that get sent.

    Mike Tindall has revealed the hilarious question that’s asked the most on the Royal Family WhatsApp group and you’ll be surprised at what it is.

    The Royal Family often get together throughout the year at various royal engagements and like the rest of us there is one convenient way of communicating and that’s via mobile phone What’sApp.

    But if you’re wondering what one might text when in the group, Mike Tindall, who has daughters Lena, three, Mia, eight, and son Lucas, 10 months, with wife Zara, has lifted the lid on the royal messages.

    Mr Tindall explained the reasons why the Royal family members set up their own group chat, and it’s a situation many families can relate to. Back in August 2019 he said, “It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same. If you are going to go, are you going to take the kids?

    WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 21: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Mike Tindall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 21, 2019 in Windsor, England. Easter Sunday this year coincides with Queen Elizabeth II's 93rd birthday. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    Credit: Getty

    “Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation.”

    But obviously what is interesting is the way the Royal family checks in with each other regarding what’s happening to the royal kids.

    The Queen has 11 great-grandchildren so it comes as no surprise that some events might not be child friendly and one way to check on the protocol when it comes to bringing the children or leaving them at home with the Norland Nanny, like Prince William and Kate’s kids Prince George, Charlotte and Louis often are.

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 02: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in an England rugby training session, after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union at Twickenham Stadium on February 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

    Credit: Getty

    Mike recently revealed that he planned to use the family WhatsApp group chat to rib Kate following her huge new role – having replaced Prince Harry as the Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union.

    Speaking on his rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby he revealed, “I text Ellis and said, ‘Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on’, so I could sort of [mention it in the] family WhatsApp group, get to her.”

    But unfortunately there wasn’t any dirt to dish on the Duchess, who looked like a pro on the pitch.

    Mr Genge replied back that she was “actually pretty good and she was really good at kicking” and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature.”