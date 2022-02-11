We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The former England rugby star is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and he’s revealed they communicate on the app just like the rest of us.

Mike Tindall has revealed the hilarious question that’s asked the most on the Royal Family WhatsApp group and you’ll be surprised at what it is.

The Royal Family often get together throughout the year at various royal engagements and like the rest of us there is one convenient way of communicating and that’s via mobile phone What’sApp.

But if you’re wondering what one might text when in the group, Mike Tindall, who has daughters Lena, three, Mia, eight, and son Lucas, 10 months, with wife Zara, has lifted the lid on the royal messages.

Mr Tindall explained the reasons why the Royal family members set up their own group chat, and it’s a situation many families can relate to. Back in August 2019 he said, “It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same. If you are going to go, are you going to take the kids?

“Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation.”

But obviously what is interesting is the way the Royal family checks in with each other regarding what’s happening to the royal kids.

The Queen has 11 great-grandchildren so it comes as no surprise that some events might not be child friendly and one way to check on the protocol when it comes to bringing the children or leaving them at home with the Norland Nanny, like Prince William and Kate’s kids Prince George, Charlotte and Louis often are.

Mike recently revealed that he planned to use the family WhatsApp group chat to rib Kate following her huge new role – having replaced Prince Harry as the Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union.

Speaking on his rugby podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby he revealed, “I text Ellis and said, ‘Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on’, so I could sort of [mention it in the] family WhatsApp group, get to her.”

But unfortunately there wasn’t any dirt to dish on the Duchess, who looked like a pro on the pitch.

Mr Genge replied back that she was “actually pretty good and she was really good at kicking” and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature.”