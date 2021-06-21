We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has shared an adorable unseen photo of himself with his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and it’s really got fans talking.

Prince William has shared a rare behind-the-scenes photo at a huge royal event and fans couldn’t be more excited. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year after 26 million Brits and 300 million people worldwide tuned in to watch the second in line to the throne, marry the future Queen consort in April 2011. Since then, William and Kate’s love story has gone from strength to strength and they are now proud parents to three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Though William and Kate’s children largely stay out of the royal spotlight, they are spotted at several important royal events throughout the year. Perhaps the most exciting of these is the Queen’s official birthday, Trooping the Colour.

Sadly, Prince George and Princess Charlotte missed out on a huge milestone at Trooping the Colour both last year and in 2021. Instead, a scaled-back event was held at Windsor Castle this month, meaning we didn’t get to see The Firm arrive in carriages or gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

However, fans have now been treated to a rare behind-the-scenes snap from 2019’s impressive Trooping the Colour parade. Taking to social media in honor of Father’s Day, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a never-before-seen picture of the Cambridge kids with their beaming father.

The snap appeared on a corkboard featuring the words ‘Happy Father’s Day’ and showed William in his Irish Guards uniform, holding Louis, who attended his first Trooping the Colour that year.

Charlotte stands on the right, her father’s arm resting on her shoulder, whilst eldest son George is on the left, adorably holding on to William’s leg. This behind-the-scenes snap was the third of four photos in the Father’s Day tribute.

Also included in the post was a heart-warming picture of Kate and her father Michael Middleton on her wedding day, a photo Kate took of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren and a heartfelt picture of Prince Charles with William and Prince Harry.

But it was the shot of William, George, Charlotte and Louis which particularly caught fans’ attention.

‘Please please please release that Trooping photo, it’s too cute! I love how George has wrapped his harms around William’s leg!’, one person wrote.

Someone else suggested, ‘Please Release that picture with Prince William and the kids..it’s so sweet’.

This sentiment was echoed by another, who commented, ‘Happy Father’s Day , please release The new image From TTC 2019, So adorable’.

Whether or not Prince William and Kate Middleton officially release this sweet family snap in the future, it’s certainly given a wonderful insight into their family this Father’s Day!