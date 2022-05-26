We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William’s biceps caught the attention of royal fans after his recent appearance at The Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday.

It’s not long until the biggest royal celebrations of the year kick off, as fans look forward to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee’s extra-long bank holiday weekend.

While the bank holiday is a time to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, it was Prince William’s toned figure that caught the attention of fans this week after the Duke shared a series of photos from his trip to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

This isn’t the first time the Duke’s athletic physique has taken fans by surprise. Last May, royal fans flocked to compliment Prince William’s biceps after he posted a photo of himself receiving his first COVID-19 vaccination.

Taking to the comment section of the upload shared on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account, one fan penned, “The most attractive aspect of William. He needs to show these arms more!”

“William certainly does look like he is in good shape. You gotta like a man with good shoulders and arms,” another gushed, while a third simply put, “Look at those arms!!”

A fan smitten by both the Prince’s incredible work and physique, added, “Love William for highlighting this amazing hospital and their staff. On a side note, William looks especially hunky in scrubs 😍”

The Duke has been a patron of The Royal Marsden since 2017 and on this particular occasion he was in London to witness cutting-edge therapy from a robotic surgeon at work.

A number of cancer patients around the country are benefiting from the Royal Marsden’s life-saving care and research. They can now provide faster, more precise, and more successful therapy thanks to robotic-guided treatments.