Prince George has been likened to his dad Prince William and late Grandmother Princess Diana in an adorable new photo released to mark his 8th birthday.

The young Prince celebrates his 8th birthday today.

The youngster, who is currently enjoying the summer break from St Thomas’ Battersea with his younger sister Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, is eight today.

And following the family tradition, not only was Kate Middleton was staying up late to bake his birthday cake but she has taken a new photograph of George using her camera.

The Cambridges uploaded the adorable photo of George to their Instagram with the caption, ‘Turning eight(!) tomorrow.’ In the snap, he is wearing a sell-out £10 John Lewis navy and orange stripy polo shirt, whilst he is perched on the bonnet of a Land Rover Discovery – one which his late great-grandfather Prince Philip used to love driving.

But fans were quick to point out his likeness to William when he was eight and also his late grandmother Princess Diana.

One fan wrote, ‘He looks so much like his dad!’ another fan put, ‘Oh my goodness look how much he resembles his Dad..and grandmother. Happy Birthday, young Prince!’ and a third agreed, ‘Handsome little man, looks like his Daddy and Nanny Diana. Happy Birthday George’. A fourth added, ‘He looks more like William every day. Gorgeous boy!’

It’s not just a likeness in looks that Prince George shares – he also has a fondness for his ‘absolutely hero’ dad.

And Kate’s photography skills, to capture the future king growing up have been praised. One royal fan wrote, ‘Her highness photography never disappoints.’

Fans of Prince George’s outfit can buy the top in a different colour from John Lewis.

The polo shirt is made from pure cotton that’s soft against the skin and is super comfortable to wear. Framed by a classic collar and short sleeves, it features a half-button placket through the front.

Reports that Prince George could be sent to boarding school after his eighth birthday will affect his sister Charlotte.

As the siblings currently attend school together, despite the two-year age gap.