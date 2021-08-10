We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans have admitted the Queen 'speaks for us all' after she made an emotional announcement.

The Queen lent her support to Team GB to mark the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Queen has made an emotional announcement in support of Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics following their incredible medal success and her words have really resonated with fans.

Her majesty has just arrived at Balmoral for her first summer break without Prince Philip and while it is expected to be a difficult time for the Queen, she has taken time out of her day to send a heartfelt message to athletes who competed in the Olympic Games 2021.

Olympic gold medallists Adam Peaty and Tom Daley and Matty Lee, are just some of the amazing athletes to help Team GB match London 2012 with 65 medals won as Jason Kenny and Lauren Price take gold. Team GB has matched their medal total from London 2012 on the final day of the Tokyo Games.

On the Royal Family official Instagram account, her personal message reads, ‘I send my warmest congratulations to the competitors from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and across the Commonwealth, following their success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in recent weeks.

‘The skill, determination, and hard work shown by the athletes and their support teams throughout the unique and challenging circumstances of the last year has been an inspiration to us all.

‘I extend my very best wishes to everyone who has played a part in this extraordinary achievement. Elizabeth R.’

And fans have praised the Queen for her warm and encouraging words.

One fan wrote, ‘The Queen speaks on behalf of all of us. Well done Team GB❤️’

Another fan put, ‘They all did amazingly! Bring on Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games!’

And a third and fourth supporter added, ‘Well said’ and ‘Hear hear’ respectively.

To train to such high standards, worthy enough to win a Gold, Silver or Bronze takes incredible determination in a pre-Coronavirus world. But with lockdown restrictions imposed over the last 18 months and fears over the deadly disease spreading, athletes have become an inspiration to many.

And the Queen has proven she is only human – having suffered some losses of her own. Not only did she mourn the death of her husband Prince Philip but she lost two of her beloved dogs when it was revealed they had died.