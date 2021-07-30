We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has invited some unlikely guests to join her for her first summer at Balmoral without Prince Philip.



The Queen has invited PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie to Balmoral to join her for her first summer without Prince Philip.

Her Majesty normally has the Cambridges come to stay but she is said to have opened an invite to the Prime Minister.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry ‘made his intentions clear’ – he and Meghan Markle want Lilibet christened in front of the Queen.

The Queen is set to spend her first summer without Prince Philip with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symonds after she invited them to stay at Balmoral.

Her Majesty is expected to make the journey from Windsor to her Scottish estate of Balmoral next month when it closes its doors to the public on the 2nd of August so that she can spend her annual summer break there.

But providing Scottish covid rules allow, the Queen is set to be joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie as she is said to have invited them to stay at her beloved retreat.

Her majesty traditionally spends the summer in the seven-bed Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate – and has, until now, always spent that break with her husband Prince Philip.

The Queen normally sends a long-weekend invitation to the PM for him to come and stay but with restrictions in Scotland not expected to be removed until 9th August, Buckingham Palace and Downing Street are just awaiting the official go-ahead.

The Johnsons, and possibly a Commonwealth premier or governor general will likely be invited for a picnic with the monarch during their stay.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said yesterday, “No decisions have been taken yet.”

The Queen met up with Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Symmonds at the G7 summit in Cornwall back in June.

Last year the Queen spent six weeks with her husband Prince Philip at their favourite holiday home but their holiday was cut short when she had to return to Sandringham. And this summer it will be her first time there without her dear husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99.

You can watch the Queen arrive at Balmoral back in 2017, where she is welcomed with bagpipers and a pony.

During her long summer break the Queen is also normally joined by Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla, plus Prince William, Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis also holiday there.