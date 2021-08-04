We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has opened up on her friendship with Princess Diana as she revealed she still frequently thinks of her.

Sarah Ferguson has given fans a unique insight into her relationship with her late sister-in-law Princess Diana. Diana married Prince Charles and Sarah married Prince Andrew within five years of each another, whilst both couples are said to have separated in 1992. Their time being part of The Firm, contending with public scrutiny and managing new responsibilities was likely a very challenging experience for Sarah and Diana.

Throughout their time in the royal spotlight, they’re said to have formed a close bond. Now Sarah has shed new light on their friendship, as she disclosed precious personal memories of Diana.

Opening up to Hello! magazine, the Duchess of York explained, “I think about her most days because she’s the only other person who knew and was around at that time in the Eighties, when we all wore those very strange clothes.”

“She was in the family before me and we had such fun,” Sarah continued. “She was such an angelic, beautiful, tall, stunning woman and she never really understood how many people loved her. And she never really understood how beautiful she was – which she fully admitted publicly.”

The Duchess of York also divulged that Diana often had her laughing “uncontrollably” and looking “naughty” at dinners.

“She was so funny. There’s nobody like her. I’ll always remember her tinkling laughter and her being so naughty with her jokes,” Sarah disclosed.

“At dinner, she’d say something under her breath to me and then I would peal with laughter, and then uncontrollably not be able to stop it. And she would be able to control herself completely, so it looked like I was always naughty.”

However, things weren’t perhaps always so joyful during their time as friends. Sarah also expressed her belief that some people “tried to separate” them at one point.

“There was a stage when I think people tried to separate us, and it made me so sad because I adored her. I still adore her’, Sarah claimed.

“I love her. So I always say, it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks, if you love them, you love them. So my heart is always with her. I think she would be very proud of her sons and their wives, and the grandchildren.”

Sarah’s heartbreaking insight comes just a month after a new Princess Diana statue was unveiled at Kensington Palace. Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry reunited in honor of the occasion, revealing a heartbreaking wish they share. Whilst her siblings, Charles, Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes also attended.

Though Sarah Ferguson was not present for the unveiling, she likely reflected on her own memories of Princess Diana on this poignant day.