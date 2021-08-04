We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has shared an adorable rare photo from his childhood as he revealed why today is incredibly special for his mother the Queen.

Prince Charles has taken to social media to post a family picture taken in the gardens of Clarence House back in 1960.

In the enlightening caption, the Prince of Wales disclosed that today marks a heartfelt anniversary.

Prince Charles has shared a rare insight into his childhood in The Firm, as he posted a sweet family snap from 1960. The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne, has been observed taking on more responsibilities in recent months as he supported his mother the Queen following Prince Philip’s death. Her Majesty is currently facing her first Balmoral summer break without her late husband and it’s said it will be especially “hard”.

The monarch often invites her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to visit at some point during her annual holiday. Though it’s not known whether her eldest son Prince Charles might visit her this year, he seems to have their family very much in his thoughts today on what is a very special anniversary for the Queen.

Across the Clarence House social media accounts, Charles posted a throwback photo of himself, Princess Anne, baby Prince Andrew and the Queen Mother, who passed away in 2002 aged 101.

‘The Queen Mother, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew (along with a pet corgi!) are pictured here in the garden of Clarence House in 1960’, the Twitter caption declared.

At the time the photo was taken, Charles was just 12 years old and it’s understood that he and his grandmother were very close.

But it’s the timing of the post which is most significant, with another caption explaining, ‘On this day in 1900, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born.’

The tribute also included a sneak peak inside Clarence House, with another picture showing a table bearing photographs of the Queen Mother alongside a stunning vase.

‘The Queen Mother, The Prince of Wales’s Grandmother, lived at Clarence House for nearly 50 years’, the caption continued. ‘This silver vase was given to The Queen Mother as a gift on her 100th birthday.’

The Queen Mother was not alone in being born on 4th August, as today also marks the birthday of another prominent royal relative. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has turned 40 today and the Royal Family has hinted they’ve built bridges with Meghan as they paid tribute to her.

Though, like Prince Charles, the Queen and the wider Royal Family will also likely be reflecting on their happy memories of the Queen Mother on this special day.