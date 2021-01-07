We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making a big change to their daily lives for the sake of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to be moving to the countryside for the foreseeable future.

The Cambridges have been living at Anmer Hall throughout lockdown and as England was plunged into a third lockdown earlier this week, with schools closing until at least February, the royals are considering their options.

It’s understood that the Cambridges have said goodbye to their Kensington Palace home in favour of spending the next few months, if not longer, in at their countryside retreat.

A source revealed the couple’s plan to leave London for the time being.

The couple were gifted the home from the Queen as a wedding present and with the family having spent time there since last March, it looks like they are likely to make the home more permanent.

Throughout lockdown the couple has given fans a sneak peek inside their mansion, which is located in the village of Anmer, Norfolk, is part of the Queen’s beloved Sandringham Estate, where the Monarch usually spends Christmas.

The lavish property already had a £1.5million refurbishment to prepare it for the couple, with a new roof, kitchen and conservatory.

And this was followed by a tree-planting programme to afford the then-newly weds more privacy.

But with St Thomas’ School in Battersea closed, Prince George, seven, and Charlotte, five, are being homeschooled by Wills and Kate, and poor Louis, two-and-a-half, is unable to start nursery at the moment.

And it looks like William and Kate are keen to do whatever they can to raise funds for the charities that are struggling through the ongoing pandemic.

A palace source told the Mirror, “The family is committed to working together to help the country through the next stage of the crisis.

“Plans are already in place to reach out to a range of charities and businesses and fortunately they are well versed in the world of video calls now.”

Another added, “Once again, the family will be devising ways in which they can best help charities and businesses across the country and aim to give some renewed hope to those who are struggling as we look towards the future without Covid-19.”