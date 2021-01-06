We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Louis has reportedly missed out on a hugely important milestone this month because of lockdown.

The young royal, aged two-and-a-half, was due to be starting nursery sometime this month but it’s understood he’ll now be staying home.

Prince Louis is set to miss out on starting nursery this month as homeschooling resumes for children up and down the country as part of the third national lockdown.

It’s understood that Louis, who is youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brood of three, won’t be starting nursery like his older brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte did when they were his age.

With schools closed across the country as of this, Prince William and Kate will likely be homeschooling their children again like millions of other parents.

Prince George, seven and Princess Charlotte, five, were due to return to school at St Thomas’ in Battersea this week but Boris Johnson announced the third national lockdown closing schools.

While nurseries remain open across England, its understood Prince Louis will be kept at home, missing out on the next big stage of his development.

Although his education pathway has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace, Louis was expected to follow the footsteps of his siblings – by attending Willcocks Nursery School in London like his sister Charlotte did.

But with William and Kate remaining at their Anmer Hall residency in Norfolk throughout lockdown, they might decide to enrol Louis in the summer term of the London nursery school starting April instead.

The Cambridges could however choose to send Louis to Westacre Montessori School, which is where Prince George went when he was a similar age when they lived in Norfolk.

Meanwhile royal fans will have to wait until 2022 before they will see him attend school alongside Prince George and Charlotte as children have to be aged four to enrol at St Thomas’ Battersea.