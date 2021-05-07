We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The clever reason Queen Elizabeth II never reveals her favourite food - and why doing the same could help us stop overindulging.

Queen Elizabeth II never reveals her favourite food for the clever reason – to stop her from being served it everywhere she visits

But her Majesty the Queen does admit to having a favourite dessert

This royal news comes as Princess Anne’s bizarre breakfast habit revealed by royal chef – could you eat it this way?

The Queen reportedly never reveals a list of her favourite food because she doesn’t want to be served the same dishes at every official engagement.

Her Majesty often enjoys tucking into an array of delicious food that has been cooked up by her personal chef at Buckingham Palace or served during a special banquet. But if you were to ask the Monarch to tell you what she loves to eat she might not be very forthcoming. And there is s a good reason why just a few people know what she likes.

Gordon Rayner, former royal correspondent for The Telegraph who has covered more than 20 royal tours, once said he’d discovered this fact from a royal staff member. He spilled, “As one of her staff told me, ‘If she said she had a favourite meal she would never get served anything else.’”

Not revealing your favourite foods could be a good way of ensuring you don’t overindulge in them as people are less likely to know what food types and dishes are most tempting or irresistible to you – which is why could all do with keeping out guilty pleasures more of a secret.

But there is one sure treat that Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t mind sharing and that’s her love of chocolate biscuit cake.

“The Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone,” former Buckingham Palace chef Darren McGrady, told baking website RecipePlus.

Video of the Week

“She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.”

And if it’s ever served as a birthday cake, there’s no wonder why the Queen has two birthdays.

Meanwhile when it comes to royal food, whether you have wondered what do the royals eat on Christmas Day? or the differences between Princess Diana’s food and her guests – we all like to know what The Firm is eating.