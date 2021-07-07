We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton was rushed out of Wimbledon when she was informed that she had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Duchess of Cambridge was enjoying her time sat in the stands watching British number one Dan Evans play, when she had to swiftly remove herself from the royal box after taking a call informing her of the matter.

The Duchess of Cambridge received a call shortly before 5pm on Friday, informing her that she had been in close contact with a positive-tested person and was ordered to self-isolate.

During her time there, Kate was pictured checking her mobile phone in the venue as she sat alongside her people and other VIPs in the enclosure.

She was alerted personally and as a result, due to the government legislation regarding self-isolating, the Duchess swiftly left her seat next to the Duke of Kent, in the royal box where she had been happily cheering on the British number one Dan Evans as he started his Wimbledon 2021 journey.

Kate headed home to isolate for 10 days, meanwhile, Dan Evans lost his match to American rising star Sebastian Korda in four sets, causing him to crash out of the contest.

Kate, who received both her Covid vaccines last month as well as Prince William who got vaccinated, is understood to have taken a lateral flow test before she entered the grounds and returned a negative result, something which is required of all visitors to Wimbledon.

Earlier that day, Kate could be seen getting expressive in response to the tennis match she was watching at the time.

But after going into isolation, her schedule had to be pulled. Kate was due to attend two events alongside her husband Prince William to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the NHS but she had to pull out, leaving William to go solo to a tea party at Buckingham Palace.

Why doesn’t Prince William have to isolate yet Kate Middleton does?

Prince William wasn’t in close contact with the person who tested positive for Covid-19, and because Kate is believed to not have the virus, he doesn’t have to self-isolate. As it’s understood the infectious person Kate came into contact with is unlikely to be in the royals’ inner circle. But should Kate test positive in the coming days, the Duke would then have to self-isolate.

According to reports by The Times newspaper, Kate wasn’t contacted by the official NHS Covid-19 Track and Trace app. Kate missed watching Britain’s two-time champion Andy Murray, who lost in straight sets to Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed, ‘Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

‘Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.’

It is not known where Kate came into contact with the Covid positive person, but her only other public engagement last week was on Tuesday to watch England’s 2-0 win over Germany in the Euros, alongside William and their son Prince George.

Before taking her seats at Wembley Stadium she took a test and was Covid negative.