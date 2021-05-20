We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William shared a snap of him getting his first Covid vaccine but royal fans are distracted by how hunky he looks.

Prince William has shared a snap of him getting his first Covid vaccine and royal fans are distracted by his hunky physique.

The Duke of Cambridge rolled up his sleeve for the jab and his Instagram followers couldn’t help but notice his toned biceps.

Prince William shared a snap of him receiving his first-ever Covid vaccine and royal fans couldn’t help but point out his muscular arm.

Prince William is the first royal of his age group to publicly receive the vaccine and follows in the footsteps of his grandmother the Queen who received her Covid jab at the start of the year.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, is pictured with his jumper sleeve rolled up to his shoulder as a nurse gives him his first dose of the vaccine and in doing so, fans got a glimpse of his muscly biceps.

Sharing a photo of the moment he was given the jab on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram page, William explained, ‘On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPFemu9FN3A/

But royal fans are particularly taken aback by the handsome Prince. One wrote, ‘Look at them guns!’ followed by a lit flame emoji.

A second fan wrote, ‘I’m blushing’ and a third added, ‘Congratulations! Also….wow, someone is working out!’

The Prince kept his sporty physique covered up when he stepped out at the weekend to present The Emirates FA Cup Final trophy to the winning team Leicester City at Wembley Stadium.

Prince William, who recently celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with wife Kate Middleton, has far from a typical ‘dad bod’. And one fan cheekily commented, ‘No wonder The Duchess of Cambridge looks always so happy.’

While the Duke is second in line to the throne when it comes to royal succession, fans can’t wait to see him in action.

One fan added, ‘Supporting our future 👑 King… Loyal, hard working and thoroughly decent all round guy ❤️’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already shown signs that they are preparing for Prince Charles to soon become king, but it’s understood that William and Kate are establishing their own “star power within the monarchy”, according to royal experts who claim their YouTube channel is helping to boost their social media presence.