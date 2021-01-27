The Queen is making a BIG change to how her staff work

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is making changes to how her staff will work as the coronavirus pandemic continues and the changes may be permanent



The Queen is making a big change to the way her staff are allowed to work following the coronavirus pandemic.

A new job role posted to the royal website describes how employees may be able to permanently work remotely

We have seen huge changes in our day to day lives over the last year. With Brits facing homeschooling and working remotely during lockdowns, Her Majesty the Queen is now making a change to her team.

The royal household and staff have shown incredible flexibility with the changes to the royal engagements. The Queen herself has taken part in virtual meetings and has also had the Covid-19 jab alongside Prince Philip.

It seems that royal staff are going to be offered the same flexibility going forward, with a new job ad hinting that working from home will feature a lot.

In the job posting on the royal website for the role of Senior Employee Communications Assistant, it states, ‘As we look ahead, more flexible ways of working are likely to continue post-pandemic, making your role key to our future.’

This information makes it clear that the Queen has no problem with letting her staff work remotely, even after the pandemic.

The Queen’s staff have already been taking extra precautions to protect her Majesty and Prince Philip throughout the global health crisis.

The Sun has reported that the Queen’s 24 staff members have been split into teams of 12. They work in shifts of three weeks on and three weeks off. They are allowed to spend two weeks at home and then must quarantine for the last week and take a Covid-19 test.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have been staying at Windsor Castle and the Balmoral estate since March, with The Queen continuing her royal duties remotely via video calls and even having her weekly audiences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the phone.