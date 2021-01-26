Sarah Ferguson shares special statement about Princess Eugenie ahead of royal baby birth

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sarah Ferguson has commented on what Princess Eugenie will be like as a mother ahead of the birth of her first child.



With Princess Eugenie stepping further into the royal fold and with her first baby on the way, the public is eager for any insight into what sort of mother she’ll be.

In an interview with US Weekly Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York shared her sweet thoughts on what Eugenie will be like as a mother.

In the interview, Sarah said, “Having not had my own mother around, I’ve always been determined to be a very present mother with my children.”

She continued, “I know Eugenie will be the same with hers.”

Sarah and her two daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice are very close. In an Instagram post to celebrate her mother’s birthday, Eugenie wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my dear mumsy. You are one of a kind.⁣ There were too many pictures to choose from that show how completely unique you are. ⁣🎉🎊🎉🎊.”

Sarah feels that Eugenie will have the same closeness with her children as she had.

Princess Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank announced the pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post.

The post in September 2020 teased that the baby will be born in early 2021, meaning the royal tot is likely just weeks away from arriving.

No baby names have been confirmed, however, many believe the name Alice is in the running, after Prince Philip’s mother Princess Alice.

Sarah said that Eugenie “is incredibly empathetic and will be a great mother.”

She has also expressed her pride at Eugenie’s work with the Anti-Slavery Collective during her pregnancy.

She said, “Her work with the Anti-Slavery Collective is a commitment she steadfastly campaigns for.”

As a result of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit from royal duties, Eugenie had taken on more responsibility lately. She has been doing more work for the royal firm and of course has stirred public excitement with another royal baby.

The Duchess of York has also announced she will be bringing out a collection of children’s books with one coming out each month for the next year. She has said she cannot wait for ‘story time’ with her new grandson or daughter.